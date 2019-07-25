The PlayStation Classic is only $20 on BestBuy, a crazy 66% price drop

Ready for a little nostalgia? At a totally insane price? Today you can grab a blast from the past with a deal on the PlayStation Classic for $20 on Best BuyRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $60.
This small-sized version of the classic console can connect directly to your TV with the help of an HDMI cable, while two included wired controllers make it easy to play with a friend. There’s a virtual memory card for saving your game progress, and you’ll also get 20 preloaded games, including:
- Final Fantasy VII
- Jumping Flash
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Tekken 3
- Wild Arms
- Battle Arena Toshinden
- Cool Boarders 2
- Destruction Derby
- Grand Theft Auto
- Intelligent Qube
- Metal Gear Solid
- Mr. Driller
- OddWorld
- Persona
- Rayman
- Syphon Filter
- Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
- Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
- Twisted Metal.
Note, there’s no disc drive so it only plays the games above! It also lacks an AC adapter, but you can use your own USB adapter rated 5V/1.0 amp/5W or higher.
