The PlayStation Classic is only $20 on BestBuy, a crazy 66% price drop

Comes with 20 pre-loaded games, including classics like Grand Theft Auto and Final Fantasy VII.

Ready for a little nostalgia? At a totally insane price? Today you can grab a blast from the past with a deal on the PlayStation Classic for $20 on Best Buy, down from a list price of $60.

This small-sized version of the classic console can connect directly to your TV with the help of an HDMI cable, while two included wired controllers make it easy to play with a friend. There’s a virtual memory card for saving your game progress, and you’ll also get 20 preloaded games, including:

  • Final Fantasy VII
  • Jumping Flash
  • Ridge Racer Type 4
  • Tekken 3
  • Wild Arms
  • Battle Arena Toshinden
  • Cool Boarders 2
  • Destruction Derby
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • Intelligent Qube
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • Mr. Driller
  • OddWorld
  • Persona
  • Rayman
  • Syphon Filter
  • Resident Evil: Director’s Cut
  • Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo
  • Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six
  • Twisted Metal.

Note, there’s no disc drive so it only plays the games above! It also lacks an AC adapter, but you can use your own USB adapter rated 5V/1.0 amp/5W or higher. 

