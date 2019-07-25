The PlayStation Classic is only $20 on BestBuy, a crazy 66% price drop

Ready for a little nostalgia? At a totally insane price? Today you can grab a blast from the past with a deal on the PlayStation Classic for $20 on Best BuyRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $60.

This small-sized version of the classic console can connect directly to your TV with the help of an HDMI cable, while two included wired controllers make it easy to play with a friend. There’s a virtual memory card for saving your game progress, and you’ll also get 20 preloaded games, including:

Final Fantasy VII

Jumping Flash

Ridge Racer Type 4

Tekken 3

Wild Arms

Battle Arena Toshinden

Cool Boarders 2

Destruction Derby

Grand Theft Auto

Intelligent Qube

Metal Gear Solid

Mr. Driller

OddWorld

Persona

Rayman

Syphon Filter

Resident Evil: Director’s Cut

Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six

Twisted Metal. Note, there's no disc drive so it only plays the games above! It also lacks an AC adapter, but you can use your own USB adapter rated 5V/1.0 amp/5W or higher.

