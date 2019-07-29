Amazon is having a huge strategy board game sale

If your game nights could use a new burst of options (or if you'd just like to add a few new games to your collection), today is the perfect day to get some on the cheap, with a huge strategy board game sale on Amazon.

This sale features a huge lineup of strategy games, from spooky, supernatural titles to DC superhero romps. The IELLO King of New York game ($28.61, down from a list price of $50) lets you go toe-to-toe with six monsters across New York. Bezier's One Night Ultimate Vampire ($8.38, down from a list price of $25) takes you into spooky action in a quick 10-minute gameplay. The Cryptozoic Entertainment DC Deck-Building Game ($19.87, down from a list price of $45) helps you build power decks as your favorite DC heroes.

There are scads of other board games available today, so check out the full lineup for all your options.

