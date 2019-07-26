Summer is winding down, which means times is running out to finally tackle all those projects you've been putting off for the past few months. The right tools can be a good motivator to get going and eliminate excuses, and today you can get a 60-piece Black+Decker 12V Max drill and home tool set for $51.49 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $80.

This tool set's focal point is its 12V Max lithium drill, which features a built-in LED light and a compact design, but the other 59 pieces are handy as well. A tool bag, wrench, screwdriver, hammer, utility knife, magnetic bit holder, and many more bits and pieces create a fully stocked kit of all the hand tools you'll need to finish those projects. This tool kit earns 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 150 user reviews.

[ Today's deal: 60-piece Black+Decker 12V Max drill and home tool set for $51.49 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "Snag this 60-piece Black+Decker tool set for just $51.49" was originally published by TechConnect .