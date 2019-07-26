Snag this 60-piece Black+Decker tool set for just $51.49

Includes a 12-volt drill, hammer, tape measure, adjustable wrench, pliers, ratcheting screwdriver, utility knife, and a whole lot more.

Summer is winding down, which means times is running out to finally tackle all those projects you've been putting off for the past few months. The right tools can be a good motivator to get going and eliminate excuses, and today you can get a 60-piece Black+Decker 12V Max drill and home tool set for $51.49 on Amazon, down from a list price of $80.

This tool set's focal point is its 12V Max lithium drill, which features a built-in LED light and a compact design, but the other 59 pieces are handy as well. A tool bag, wrench, screwdriver, hammer, utility knife, magnetic bit holder, and many more bits and pieces create a fully stocked kit of all the hand tools you'll need to finish those projects. This tool kit earns 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 150 user reviews.

