This KitchenAid cold brew coffee maker is on sale for $69.95

Cold brewing is arguably the best way to enjoy coffee in the summer—and it’s great throughout the year, too!—and today you can get the tools to make your own on the cheap. The KitchenAid KCM4212SX cold brew coffee maker is $69.95Remove non-product link on Amazon today.

This coffee maker makes it easy to get perfect cold brew without a ton of effort—all you need is coffee and cold water, and this KitchenAid will do the rest. An attractive glass and stainless steel design helps it fit into the look of any kitchen, while a compact size (which nonetheless accommodates 14 servings) helps it fit into your fridge so your coffee can be ready anytime. A built-in tap allows you to grab some cold brew easily, without needing to lift it every time.

This coffee maker is well-liked on Amazon, with 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 450 user reviews.

