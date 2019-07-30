Camping season isn’t over yet, and if you’re planning to head out on more outdoor adventures, a good lantern can help light your way. Today, you can get a two-pack of Etekcity LED camping lantern flashlights for a low of $14.44Remove non-product link on Amazon.

These compact lanterns are eight inches tall while in use, but can be collapsed for extra portability. Two lighting modes let you choose between targeted flashlight-style illumination (110 lumen) and 360° lantern glow (300 lumen), with up to 20 hours of battery life as a flashlight and 12 hours as a lantern. A durable, weatherproof exterior will protect your lantern on any adventure.

This lantern has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 150 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: two-pack of Etekcity LED camping lantern flashlights for a low of $14.44Remove non-product link on Amazon. ]

This story, "Grab an Etekcity LED camping lantern 2-pack for just $14.44 " was originally published by TechConnect .