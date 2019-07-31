Back in the day, instant cameras were the coolest way to quickly print photos, but not anymore. Once HP’s Sprocket photo printers came along, printing your favorite shots became easier than ever. And today you can get the HP Sprocket Plus for a low of $100Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $150.

This photo printer is the large-size version of the original Sprocket, producing photos that are 30 percent bigger, at 2.3 x 3.4 inches. Using the Sprocket app, you can connect your phone to the printer and select photos from social media or your camera roll. From there, you can add frames and other custom looks to your photos.

Finally, you can print them out on sticky, peel-back paper. Even though this is the large-sized Sprocket, it’s still thin and super portable, so you can take it anywhere for instant printing. It includes a rechargeable battery, good for 30 prints per charge.

This photo printer has 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,500 user reviews.

This story, "Snag this HP Sprocket photo printer for $100 (33% off!)" was originally published by TechConnect .