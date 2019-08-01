Any scout or camping aficionado can attest that a pocket knife is one of the most useful items you can take into the wild. Off Grid Tools, however, has taken that concept one step further with a survival axe multitool. And today you can get the Off Grid Tools Survival Axe on Amazon for $28.78Remove non-product link, the lowest price we’ve seen, with a little help from an on-page coupon.

This survival axe is as cool as it sounds. According to Off Grid Tools, the multitool includes “a hatchet blade, hammer and nail claw, pry bar and nail puller, replaceable 6-inch saw blade, multiple hex wrenches, a bottle opener and more.” A compact design, at just 11.5” long and weighing just 1.6 pounds, makes it easy to transport the axe on all your adventures, while a rugged body means you’ll still be able to use it for chopping wood and other woodsy tasks.

off grid

This multitool has 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 50 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: the Off Grid Tools Survival Axe on Amazon for $28.78. ]Remove non-product link

This story, "This survival axe multitool is now just $28.78 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .