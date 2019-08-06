We’ve still got a few months to go until the next chapter in the Star Wars franchise hits theaters, but you don’t have to wait that long to bring a little bit of the Star Wars universe into your own life. Today, Sphero’s BB-8 battle-worn droid collector’s edition is $70Remove non-product link on Amazon, down from a list price of $200 and by far the lowest price we’ve seen.

This droid set allows you to control BB-8 with your hands with the help of a connected iPhone/iPad app and the included Force Band. Force training will help you expand your control abilities, while holographic communication videos bring you into the action. Whether you’re a longtime Star Wars fan or just learning to love the universe, this is a fun way for both kids and adults to capture a little bit of sci-fi magic via an interactive toy.

[ Today’s deal: Sphero’s BB-8 battle-worn droid collector’s edition is $70Remove non-product link on Amazon. ]

This story, "The Sphero BB-8 collector's edition has plummeted to $70 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .