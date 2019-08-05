HP's Envy photo printer is now just $50 on Amazon

Printing your own high-quality photos at home can save you the hassle of visiting the drug store for prints, or attempting to get solid reproduction from a printer not designed for photography. And today you can get the HP Envy 5055 for $50 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $120 and just pennies off its lowest price ever.

This printer can do everything you’d expect from a good photo printer: two-sided printing, borderless printing, scanning, copying, and more. Photo print dimensions top out at 4x6 inches, but other functions support letter, legal, 4x6, 5x7, 8x10, and No. 10 envelopes. You can also print from a smartphone or tablet, or connect to a smartphone for voice control via Alexa. For easy ink refill, this printer also works with Amazon Dash Replenishment.

This printer has 3.9 stars out of 5 across nearly 1,200 user reviews on Amazon.

