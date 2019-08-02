The much-anticipated Hobbs and Shaw hit theaters everywhere today, and if you’ve been following the action for the past 18 years, this latest installment should be an exciting chapter in the Fast & Furious franchise. But if you’ve never seen the flicks (or if you want a refresher on the nearly two decades’ worth of movies) you can grab the full eight-movie Fast & Furious Blu-ray collection on Amazon today for $30Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $70.

This box set includes Blu-ray copies of all eight movies: The Fast and the Furious, 2 Fast 2 Furious, The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, Fast & Furious 6, Furious 7, and The Fate of the Furious. The set comes with digital codes for each of the movies, so you can watch them wherever you go.

This set earns 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 250 reviews.

[ Today’s deal: The Fast & Furious Blu-ray collection on Amazon today for $30. ]Remove non-product link

This story, "The full 8-movie 'Fast & Furious' Blu-ray box set is now $30 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .