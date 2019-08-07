We love this Anker portable charger and now it's just $70

Portable chargers are a lifesaver for anyone who spends a lot of time on the go, and today you can get a $50 discount with an on-page coupon for the Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD hybrid portable chargerRemove non-product link on Amazon, bringing it down to a Prime Day low of $70.

This portable charger can boost the battery of everything from a cell phone to a laptop. With a Power Delivery port, this charger powers up devices quickly, while Anker’s PowerIQ and PowerIQ 2.0 technologies optimize charging speeds for each device. You can also charge multiple devices at once, or use the charger as a hub for transferring data or connecting accessories. Bbattery life is also solid, with the capacity to charge a MacBook Pro fully, an iPhone 8 up to six times, or a Samsung Galaxy S9 more than 4.5 times.

We gave this portable charger 4.5 stars out of 5 in our review, noting that “when you consider all that you get—a 30W wall adapter, a battery pack, and a USB hub—it’s a good value for anyone who relies on a battery pack.”

[ Today's deal: Anker PowerCore+ 19000 PD hybrid portable charger for $70. ]

