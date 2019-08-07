Refrigerators are the best thing to happen to food since sliced bread, but as anyone who has recently moved can attest, they are definitely not portable—at least, not without some serious heavy lifting. However, the Chefman mini portable compact personal fridgeRemove non-product link lets you take a little of that cooling power wherever you go, and today, you can get it for a low of $30 on Amazon, down from a list price of $40.

This compact fridge is small enough to move, at 9.6 x 7.3 x 10.6 inches and lighter than five pounds, but can still fit six 12 oz. cans and has a removable shelf. With both standard and car plugs included, you’ll be able to chill your food at home or on the go, whether you want a little personal fridge at your workstation or want to keep some leftovers chilled on your way home. It can either keep food hot or cold depending on the setting.

This tiny fridge earns a relatively low 3.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon, with some users noting that it doesn’t quite make it to fridge-like temperatures, and others saying it didn’t last as long as they’d like. We haven’t tried the fridge ourselves, so we can’t vouch for it, but at $30 it’s a small investment, and we’re interested to see what it can do.

[ Today’s deal: Chefman mini portable compact personal fridgeRemove non-product link for $30. ]

This story, "This super-tiny Chefman fridge is just $30 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .