A strong Wi-Fi connection is key to modern life, so if you’re finding that your home has some dead spots, it’s time to boost your signal. A good Wi-Fi extender can help with that, and today you can get the TP-Link AC750 range extender for a low of $20 with an on-page Amazon couponRemove non-product link, knocking it down from a $30 list price.

This long-range extender uses dual 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands to bring a speedy signal to multiple devices. Its broad compatibility means you’ll be able to use it with your existing router, while easy setup and a connected app mean you won’t have to go through complicated processes to get it up and running. In addition, a low-profile design helps it fit into the style of any room.

This range extender has 3.8 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 8,500 user reviews.

This story, "Grab this TP-Link Wi-Fi range extender for just $20" was originally published by TechConnect .