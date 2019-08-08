Instant Pots are a beloved kitchen tool for a lot of people, as their versatility and easy-to-use nature make them a perfect choice for both kitchen newbies and accomplished home cooks. And today, the popular Instant Pot LUX60V3 V3 is on sale on Amazon for $49Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $79.95 and the lowest price we’ve seen.

This 6-quart instant pressure cooker can function as six different kitchen devices: the pressure cooker/rice cooker functions are obvious, but it also works as a steamer, warmer, saute pan, and even cake maker. A whole lineup of control buttons helps you set the perfect conditions every time, no matter what’s cooking. In addition, an Alexa skill and app help you find recipes, create grocery lists, get guided cooking tutorials, and more.

This Instant Pot is a hit on Amazon, with 4.6 stars out of 5 across more than 5,600 reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Instant Pot LUX60V3 V3 is on sale on Amazon for $49. ] Remove non-product link

This story, "Grab this Instant Pot multi-cooker for $79.95 (lowest price we've seen)" was originally published by TechConnect .