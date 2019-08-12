Wireless phone chargers add a whole lot of convenience to your power-up, and they can be a pretty cheap upgrade from a traditional charging setup. And today you can snag the Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 stand for $13Remove non-product link, care of an on-page Amazon coupon.

This Qi-certified charging stand is angled so you can keep seeing your phone, horizontally or vertically, while it's charging. Anker says it can power your device up to 10 percent faster than other 5W wireless chargers, while temperature and voltage protection will keep your phone safe while charging. In addition, a built-in LED indicator light helps you know your charging status at a glance.

This wireless charging stand has 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 2,300 user reviews. TechConnect's sister site, Macworld, gave it 3.5 stars because it doesn't output 7.5-watt charging, which is supported by iPhones. So if you're in the market for an even faster charger, check out the wireless charger review round-up.

[ Today's deal: Anker PowerPort Wireless 5 stand for $13 with an on-page coupon.Remove non-product link ]

This story, "This Anker wireless charger is $13, an all-time low" was originally published by TechConnect .