Snag these Bushnell binoculars for $19, their lowest price ever

Summer is coming to a close, but there’s still plenty of time left for adventuring. And what’s an adventurer without a trusty pair of binoculars? Today, you can grab the Bushnell Falcon 133410 binoculars on Amazon for $19Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $38.68 and their lowest price ever.

These binoculars are perfect for all kinds of outdoor activities, from sporting events to birding. And they feature plenty of features to help you get a great view: an auto-focusing Porro prism, an InstaFocus lever for fine-tuning 7x magnification, 12-millimeter eye relief, and more. These Falcons allow you to see clearly at varying distances, with a 20-foot close-focusing distance and a 420-feet field of view at a distance of 1,000 yards. In addition, folding eye cups help viewers who use glasses to avoid scratching their lenses.

These binoculars have 4.5 stars out of 5 with over 2,200 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Bushnell Falcon 133410 binoculars on Amazon for $19Remove non-product link. ]

