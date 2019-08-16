This Hamilton Beach 6-quart slow cooker is down to $46.92

Who really has time to cook anymore? Most of us can’t spend hours in front of the stove preparing the perfect meal, and we shouldn’t have to. In fact, the truly perfect home-cooked meal is one that’s easy and low-maintenance. The Hamilton Beach six-quart slow cookerRemove non-product link can help with that, and today you can get one on Amazon for $46.92, down from a list price of $69 and pennies off its lowest price ever.

This slow cooker allows you to set precise temperatures, and once the food hits that temperature (as indicated by an integrated probe), it will hold it there, even if you’re away from home. For easy transport, the lid clips snugly to prevent spills. In addition, its 6-quart capacity means you’ll be able to fit in plenty of food.

This slow cooker has 4.2 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 1,800 user reviews.

