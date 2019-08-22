For a little outdoor adventuring (or if you want to be prepared for anything), a first aid kit should be an essential part of your plan. And today, you can get an Adventure Medical Kits pack for a low of $18.23 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $22.67.

This compact first aid kit comes with everything you’ll need for a short excursion, and weighs under one pound for easy packing. According to the Amazon listing, it includes “sterile bandage materials, wound care, blister/burn care, CPR face shield, fracture/sprain care, common medications, and essential tools.” There’s also a copy of the 220-page “Dr. Weiss’s Comprehensive Guide to Wilderness and Travel Medicine” to help walk you through treatments if something bad happens.

This kit has 4.5 stars out of 5 across nearly 200 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Adventure Medical Kits pack for a low of $18.23 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "Grab this Adventure Medical Kit for just $18.23 on Amazon" was originally published by TechConnect .