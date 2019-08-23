Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
Save $125 on Dyson's Ball Multi Floor 2 Vacuum By Buying Refurbished - Deal Alert

A certified refurbished Dyson Ball Multi Floor 2 Upright Vacuum is being sold at 30% off right now, saving you a boat load of money over buying brand new.  The highly rated vacuum typically sells new for $300. In "certified refurbished" condition it's typically listed at $250, but right now it's discounted an extra $75 on Amazon, meaning you can pick it up for just $174.99.  The "renewed" model currently has 4.2 out of 5 stars on Amazon from over 150 reviewers (see reviews here).  If you're hesitant to buy a renewed model, Amazon states this about their certified refurbished products: "Renewed products work and look like new. These pre-owned products have been inspected and tested by Amazon-qualified suppliers. Box and accessories may be generic. All Renewed products come with the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee."  If you're in the market for a vaccuum, you may want to check it out.  And for more great hand-picked tech deals, see our main deals library right here.

