The revered Technivorm Moccamaster coffee maker is just $247 on Amazon now

The perfect coffee maker can be hard to find, but coffee fanatics swear by the Technivorm Moccamaster KBGRemove non-product link, and today you can get it on Amazon for $247, down from a list price of $309 and the lowest price we’ve seen it in a few years.

Adhering to the guidelines of the European Coffee Brewing Centre, this coffee maker will help start your mornings with the perfect cup every time. It only takes six minutes to brew 40 oz. of coffee, which you can then hold at either 175° or 185° on the built-in hot plate. To prevent dripping, the automatic brew basket allows you to pull away the glass carafe without any mess.

The Moccamaster is also fun to watch, as copper elements heat up your water to the perfect temperature, and push it up the holding tank. A nine-hole outlet arm pulses water between 196 and 205 degrees for a smooth brew.

Note that although there are a bunch of colors available, only the polished silver one is this cheap. This coffee maker has 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 850 user reviews on Amazon.

