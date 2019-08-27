Get this Blendtec Classic blender for $215 today ($85 savings)

Today only you can buy the celebrated Blendtech Classic for $215 on Amazon. That's a 28% price reduction.

There are blenders and then there are blenders. And if you're serious about blending, you want a Vitamix or a Blendtec. Today only you can get the Blendtec Classic 575 blender on Amazon for $215, down from a list price of $300.

This blender can help prepare a wide variety of foods, from smoothies to soups to dough, with the help of four pre-programmed cycle types and simple buttons. An easy-to-clean blunt blade combines with a flat-sided jar design to encourage smooth blending, while a latching lid can help prevent spills while in use.

This blender has 4.1 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 100 user reviews.

