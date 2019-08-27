How Hybrid Cloud Simplifies Data Sovereignty Challenges

Many organizations are turning to the public cloud, taking advantage of the speed it enables developers to deploy applications in their organizations. According to IDG in their 2018 Cloud Computing Survey, 73% of organizations have at least one application, or a portion of their computing infrastructure in the cloud.[1] But in some cases, certain data and applications cannot run in the public cloud due to data sovereignty and compliance policies.

How hybrid cloud solves data sovereignty challenges

Data sovereignty, an idea that certain data is subject to a country’s laws and where it is stored within certain borders, is becoming more of a challenge for businesses as they move to the cloud. According to Deloitte Tech Trends in 2018, in the next 12-24 months, companies will begin to modernize the way they approach data management, with data sovereignty being a major growing trend.[2] Certain geographies, such as Europe with GDRP regulations, have very strict data sovereignty regulations in place -- including where the data is located and what rules it is subject to. These regulations can present a major problem for organizations due to the fact most companies are executing a cloud-first approach.

Fortunately, a hybrid cloud approach can solve many of the challenges posed by data sovereignty. Businesses can maintain status quo with their own customers while following regulation laws within their country. By choosing a hybrid cloud solution, organizations can tackle the problem of data sovereignty with their own private, on-premises environment without losing the benefits and speed of the cloud. Companies can choose which applications and data they want to deploy to the off-premises cloud and what data they need to keep on-premises.

More and more organizations are adopting a hybrid cloud that is compatible with their public cloud provider, providing the best of both worlds: the security of a private, on-premises cloud combined with the benefits of a public cloud. This takes care of the data sovereignty dilemma. By taking this a step further, a customer can deploy a hybrid cloud that is API compatible with their public cloud of choice, which makes things even easier. With Microsoft Azure Stack, customers can take advantage of writing applications once and then deploying to either their on-premises environment or the Azure public cloud.

Sync a private cloud to public cloud—maintaining compliance

ViBiCloud, a major cloud service provider in Indonesia, was looking for a way to meet customer demand for high-performance computing while maintaining compliance with data sovereignty laws. Indonesia’s government regulations require financial and other sensitive data to be located in-country, challenging ViBiCloud’s customers, as they need to run services outside the country’s borders. As a customer of Microsoft Azure cloud, they realized Microsoft Azure Stack may be a critical next-step in their transformation journey.

ViBiCloud’s Vice President of Commercial, Frank Hodyson explained, “Some customers were looking for a solution that could handle high-performance analytics resources that ViBiCloud couldn’t provide on the public cloud.” With Azure Stack, ViBiCloud’s customers were able to access the power of a hybrid production environment where they can run intensive Azure consistent workloads more quickly on a private cloud. They can also sync to mirrored Azure services on the public cloud while staying within data sovereignty laws.

Deploy worldwide; keep sensitive data close by

Another organization that tackled data sovereignty challenges with a hybrid cloud is Link Datacenter (LDC), Egypt’s largest managed service provider. By using HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, LDC helped their customers in the government and financial industries deploy applications in data centers around the world while keeping sensitive data within Egypt’s borders.

Many of LDC’s customers were already deploying Microsoft Azure public cloud but were running into issues with data sovereignty and privacy constraints. When working with HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, not only was LDC able to offer data sovereignty compliance, but also API compatibility with Azure public cloud and Azure Stack for developers.

According to LDC’s CEO, Gamal Selim, this was important for their customers because they’ll “have customers deploying outside the country…inside the country…in their own data centers…there are a lot of possibilities.” By deploying this hybrid cloud solution, LDC is projecting a 30% year-over-year growth, with opportunities to generate income with solution and service add-ons.

HPE: Solving data sovereignty challenges worldwide

Hybrid cloud solutions are helping to solve data sovereignty challenges all around the world. With the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution, organizations are able to get the best of both worlds. Customers are able to have the speed and agility of the cloud, with the security and performance of an on-premises solution.

Are you ready to tackle data sovereignty challenges facing your organization? Head over to the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack website to learn more about how this hybrid cloud solution can help you.

