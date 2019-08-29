As generations of college students and travelers know, home-cooked meals are hard to come by. But with today's deal, you'll be able to cook just about anything wherever you are: Amazon is selling a Duxtop portable induction cooktop for $57Remove non-product link, a huge drop from a list price of $118, and a new all-time low price.

This cooktop uses 120V to provide energy to its self-adjusting magnetic field (where the "induction" part comes in), in order to create a fast, low-energy-waste cooking experience. Its light, compact design makes it portable enough to bring along with you, while a child safety lock system can help kids avoid messing with it. A built-in digital LCD control panel, count-down timer, and adjustable power levels can help you set the perfect cooking conditions. In addition, this cooktop can automatically detect when a pan has been placed or removed and turn itself off and on accordingly.

This cooktop averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 550 user reviews, with people calling out its steady temperature, flexibility, and cooking options as reasons to love it.

[Today's deal: Duxtop portable induction cooktop for $57 on AmazonRemove non-product link]

This story, "This portable induction cooktop perfect for college is $57 (52% off)" was originally published by TechConnect .