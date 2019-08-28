Winter is coming—in a few months, anyway. Which means that the clock is ticking on all those projects you’ve been putting off around the house. Sometimes all you need to get started is to find the right tools to help, and today you can get the Aoben cordless electric ratchet wrench set on Amazon for an all-time low price of $68. It usually costs between $80 and $90.

This electric wrench set features eight different bolts for all kinds of projects. Two included rechargeable 12V Lithium Ion batteries will help keep the wrench powered up, while a portable charger allows you to plug in if the battery’s ever running a little low. An anti-slip grip will help you keep a firm hold, and built-in front-facing LED lighting helps you get a clear view even in dim lighting.

This wrench set averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 300 user reviews. Several buyers compare the Aoben set very favorably against far pricier cordless ratchet sets by Milwaukee.

This story, "This 12V cordless electric ratchet set with two batteries is on sale for just $68" was originally published by TechConnect .