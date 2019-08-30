A good screwdriver is one of the handiest tools you can have in the your house, and today you can grab one on the cheap. TheMeterk 11-in-1 multitool screwdriver is $8.83 on AmazonRemove non-product link today, down from a list price of $16 and the lowest we’ve seen it.

This screwdriver comes with eight interchangeable tips for any project. Among them, you’ll find Phillips, Torx, flat, and square heads, as well as nut drivers. In addition, an anti-slip cushioned grip helps you hold it comfortably. This screwdriver averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 250 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: The Meterk 11-in-1 multitool screwdriver is $8.83 on AmazonRemove non-product link. ]

This story, "Grab this 11-in-1 Meterk multitool screwdriver for $8.83 today" was originally published by TechConnect .