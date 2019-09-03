Laser tag is a go-to party activity for a reason, but you don’t have to take your kids to a noisy, grimy venue to immerse them in the action. You can turn your home into a laser tag arena with today’s sale on the four-player Kidzlane infrared laser tag pack, available for a low of $42.49 on AmazonRemove non-product link, and down about 58 percent from a list price of $100.

This laser tag set comes with four laser blaster guns in blue, green, red, and white. They each have a built-in receiver for sensing hits, so you won’t need bulky vests. There are four different weapons modes, with different damages and ammo pre-load amounts, for customizable gameplay.

This laser tag pack averages 4.6 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 600 user reviews.

This story, "This 4-player Laser tag set is just $42.49, a 58% discount" was originally published by TechConnect .