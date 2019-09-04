As laptops have gotten thinner and lighter, many have also sacrificed ports, leading to headaches for users looking to plug in peripherals, displays, memory cards and more. Today, though, you can add a whole bunch of ports to your computer with an Amazon discount on the 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub, bringing it down to its lowest price ever at $35.69Remove non-product link from a $60 list price.

This compact hub can easily slide into a laptop bag to take connectivity along with you wherever you go. It features a whole lineup of handy ports: two USB 3.0 ports, one USB 2.0 port, a 4K HDMI video output, an RJ 45 gigabit ethernet port, an SD card reader slot, a TF card reader slot, and a 100W Power Delivery port. Transfer speeds up to 5Gbps, along the ability to charge your laptop while other connections are plugged in, add even more functionality to this hub.

This VAVA hub averages 4.8 stars out of 5 across nearly 300 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: The 8-in-1 VAVA USB-C hub for $35.69Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "This 8-in-1 VAVA USB hub is on sale for $35.69 today" was originally published by TechConnect .