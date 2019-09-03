Wine fridge deal! This 50-bottle Kalamera wine refrigerator is now $402

Ah, luxury living. If you’re serious about your wine, but not so serious as to have a proper wine cellar, then you’ve probably been nosing around for a dedicated wine refrigerator. Today you can snag the Kalamera 50 Bottle Compressor Wine Refrigerator for $402 on AmazonRemove non-product link. That’s a savings of $96.98 off MSRP, or about 19 percent off. We’ve seen this model goes as low as $386, but it usually sells for north of $490.

This fridge earns 4 stars across 80 Amazon reviews, and boasts “advanced cooling technology” with a quiet, stable compressor to make sure wine sediments remain undisturbed. Seven beech wood racks hold up to 50 bottles, but please note this is just a single-zone fridge, meaning you can’t have different temperatures for red and white. It’s a smart-looking fridge with dual-pane glass, so you can view your vino at will. Drink up!

