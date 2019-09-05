Air purifiers can help you breathe easy, but they can also empty your wallet. Today, though, you can get the Blue Pure 211+ air purifier on Amazon for a low of $200Remove non-product link, down 33 percent from a list price of $300.

This air purifier can handle rooms up to 540 square feet, and boasts a three-stage filtration system to help catch particles of a variety of sizes. A washable pre-filter tackles large particles, while an activated carbon filter takes care of the tiniest ones. The purifier will clean a room up to five times an hour, helping clear out smells and pollutants, and lower fan speeds help keep it nice and quiet.

This air purifier averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 500 users.

[ Today’s deal: Blue Pure 211+ air purifier on Amazon for $200Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Breathe easy with this 33% discount on the Blue Pure 211+ air purifier" was originally published by TechConnect .