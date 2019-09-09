Boost battery on the go with this $35 RAVPower USB-C portable charger

Keeping your devices powered up on the go can help save you a lot of headaches and “Low battery” notifications. And today, you can grab the RAVPower USB-C portable charger for a low of $35 on AmazonRemove non-product link with an on-page coupon.

This 26,800 mAh power bank can charge an iPhone 8 fully 8.6 times, and can charge up to three devices at once with the help of two iSmart ports and a Type-C port. You can also use dual micro USB and Type-C inputs to charge the power bank quickly, bringing it up to full capacity in seven or eight hours.

This battery pack averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 450 user reviews.

