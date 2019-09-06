Grab an Internova 1000 LED camping lantern for $29.50 today

A good camping lantern brightens up your nights in the wild and provides emergency lighting in case your power goes out at home. And today, you can get the Internova 1000 LED camping lantern for an all-time low of $29.50Remove non-product link on Amazon.

This lantern provides “massive brightness” with 1000 lumens at its brightest setting, which enables it to fill a full campsite with light. There’s also a dimming function if you’re looking for something a little less intense, as well as a power-saving “low” setting that can stretch the battery life out to 42 hours. You can also choose night vision mode, which shines a red light, or an emergency mode with a blinking SOS signal.

This lantern averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 100 user reviews.

