Arcades were a staple of many childhoods, but as an adult, it’s difficult to replicate the rush of finally making the leaderboard. It’s also hard to recapture the fun of those classic arcade games. Today, though, you can bring a little bit of your childhood into your own home with an Amazon sale on Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter 3-in-1 home arcade for $187.50Remove non-product link.

This 3/4-scale cabinet-style arcade comes with three different Street Fighter titles built in: Street Fighter ll Champion Edition, Street Fighter ll The New Challengers, and Street Fighter ll Turbo. With a classic joystick-and-button control setup, this game’s controls are a throwback to the original arcade, but unlike its predecessor, this one operates sans coins for unlimited fun. A 17-inch LCD color screen brings back those familiar visuals, while adjustable volume helps you choose how loud you want it to be during late-night streaks.

This arcade averages 4.3 stars out of 5 across nearly 50 user reviews on Amazon.

[ Today’s deal: Arcade1Up’s Street Fighter 3-in-1 home arcade for $187.50Remove non-product link. ]

This story, "Create your own arcade room! This 3-in-1 Street Fighter unit is now $187.50" was originally published by TechConnect .