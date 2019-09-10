Losing your keys or wallet sucks—and for some of us, the frustrating event happens more often than we’d like. If you’re finding yourself constantly misplacing important items, it might be time to invest in Bluetooth trackers. And today, you can get our favorite, the Tile Pro, on Amazon for $80 for a four-pack, down from a list price of $100. It’s not quite the all-time low, but it’s a whole lot cheaper than this superb hardware typically sells for.

This slim tracker can attach to keys or other items with the help of its built-in key loop. It can help you find things within a 200-ft. range with the help of the connected Tile app, which allows you to name individual items’ trackers and find missing items. If your device is out of range (for example, you left something outside your home), you can use the Community Find function, which relies on other users’ trackers, to help find it.

We gave this Bluetooth tracker an Editors’ Choice award and a perfect five star rating, noting that “if you want the best chance of finding your lost belonging, it’ll be on Tile’s network.” It easily landed at the top of our best Bluetooth trackers round-up.

It sounds like Apple might release a Bluetooth tracker of its own soon, and we’re excited to see what it can do. But it’s going to have some stiff competition with the excellent Tile Pro, and at today’s price, it can’t be beat.

[Today’s deal: Tile Pro four-pack for $80 on Amazon.]

This story, "Get a 4-pack of Tile Pro, our favorite Bluetooth tracker, for 20% off" was originally published by TechConnect .