Dropping out of Wi-Fi range is the worst, and when it happens in dead spots in your own home, it’s doubly so. Today, though, you can battle those dead spots with the Netgear EX2700 range extender for $20 on Amazon, down from the $31.49 list price it’s been sitting at for over a year. Amazon has cut the price down to $24.99, while clipping the $5 off coupon underneath the price brings it down to $19.99.

This compact range extender boasts a low-profile design and an easy set-up process. It uses your existing router to extend the signal at speeds up to 300Mbps, but it also has a built-in 10/100M ethernet port for an even better connection. Once connected, this range extender boosts the signal for up to 600 feet and can connect up to 10 devices at once.

The Netgear EX2700 range extender averages 3.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 44,000 user reviews. A roughly 4-star rating is pretty good, and at just $20, it’s worth seeing if the simple-to-configure device can eradicate those pesky Wi-Fi dead spots in your home.

This story, "Eradicate Wi-Fi dead spots with this $20 Netgear range extender" was originally published by TechConnect .