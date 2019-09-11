Get this Lenovo Chromebook for only $220 today

The no-frills Lenovo Chromebook S330 is 24% off on Amazon, down $68 from its list price.

Contributor, TechConnect |

lenovo s330
Lenovo

Sometimes all you need in a laptop is a cheap way to browse the web, answer email, and use various Google services. Well, today you can grab the Lenovo Chromebook S330 laptop on Amazon for $220, down from a list price of $288. This is a no-frills Chromebook, but maybe that’s all you need for a living-room computer—or you could buy it for a parent to help him or her get in the computer-using groove.

This Chromebook comes with a 14-inch display and 64GB of storage, as well as an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage. And though its processing power leaves something to be desired, keeping open tabs to a minimum can help it run smoothly through all your tasks. In addition, USB-C, USB 3.0, and SD ports help you connect all your peripherals.

The  Lenovo Chromebook S330 averages 3.9 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 150 user reviews.

[ Today’s deal: Lenovo Chromebook S330 laptop on Amazon for $220. ]

This story, "Get this Lenovo Chromebook for only $220 today" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon