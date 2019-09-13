Disaster prep? This RegeMoudal emergency radio is $25, an all-time low

This emergency radio powers up with hand cranking, solar power or USB, and can charge up small devices. Includes a built-in flashlight and pulls in AM, FM and NOAA signals.

regemoudal radio
regemoudal

Whether you’re spending time in the great outdoors or want to boost your own home’s emergency readiness, an emergency radio is essential. And today you can get the multifunctional RegeMoudal emergency radio on Amazon for a low of $24.64.

This radio can use USB, hand cranking, or solar power to juice up, and can also be used as a power bank for charging small mobile devices. It includes a built-in flashlight and reading lamp, and can pull in AM/FM/NOAA signals. An IPX3 waterproofing rating will protect it in unfavorable conditions.

This emergency radio averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 50 user reviews.

This story, "Disaster prep? This RegeMoudal emergency radio is $25, an all-time low" was originally published by TechConnect.

