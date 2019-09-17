The TP-Link Kasa smart plug is $21, back to its all-time low price

If you want to boost the smarts of your home but don’t want to buy all-new smart devices, a smart plug can help transform your regular dumb appliances. And today you can get the TP-Link Kasa two-outlet smart Wi-fi plug for a low of $21 on AmazonRemove non-product link, down from a list price of $30.

This smart plug can handle two devices at once, which can be controlled either individually or as a pair hub-free. And speaking of control, once you’ve set up the connected Kasa app, you’ll be able to turn devices on and off, set schedules, or even set a randomized “away” mode to ward off would-be intruders from anywhere. In addition, this smart plug is compatible with Alexa, Google Assistant, or Microsoft Cortana for voice control.

This smart plug is a popular pick on Amazon, with an average of 4.3 stars out of 5 across more than 16,000 user reviews.

