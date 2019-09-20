Believe it or not, fall is in the air and the holidays are just around the corner. With that in mind, if you want to get a little ahead of the holiday season shopping this year, today you can get Star Wars- and Harry Potter-themed Lego advent calendars on Amazon for just under $33 each, from list prices of $40.

These advent calendars serve as a countdown to Christmas, with 24 little doors hiding a surprise Lego piece each day. Both sets include a mixture of figures and other objects. The 280-piece Star Wars set includes two very cute holiday-themed figures, while the 305-piece Harry Potter set's toys can be combined into a festive Great Hall holiday scene. Whether you've got a kid or a collector in mind, these kits are a great day to build holiday cheer through December.

[Today’s deal: Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent Calendars for $33 on Amazon.]

This story, "280+ piece Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter Advent calendars are 20% off" was originally published by TechConnect .