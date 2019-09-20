280+ piece Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter Advent calendars are 20% off

Fall is in the air, and Amazon is selling Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent calendars for over 20% off to prepare for the holidays.

Contributor, TechConnect |

lego star wars xmas
Lego

Believe it or not, fall is in the air and the holidays are just around the corner. With that in mind, if you want to get a little ahead of the holiday season shopping this year, today you can get Star Wars- and Harry Potter-themed Lego advent calendars on Amazon for just under $33 each, from list prices of $40.

These advent calendars serve as a countdown to Christmas, with 24 little doors hiding a surprise Lego piece each day. Both sets include a mixture of figures and other objects. The 280-piece Star Wars set includes two very cute holiday-themed figures, while the 305-piece Harry Potter set's toys can be combined into a festive Great Hall holiday scene. Whether you've got a kid or a collector in mind, these kits are a great day to build holiday cheer through December.

[Today’s deal: Lego Star Wars and Harry Potter Advent Calendars for $33 on Amazon.]

This story, "280+ piece Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter Advent calendars are 20% off" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Alexandria is a freelance deal hunter for the TechConnect editorial team.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.
  
Shop Tech Products at Amazon