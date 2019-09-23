The renown Fisher space pen has dropped to only $7

The Fisher space pen is one of the most famous writing instruments you can buy, and for good reason—its ability to write upside down makes it a unique ball-point choice that can make you feel like an astronaut (the original Fisher pen’s target customer). And today you can grab a Fisher Space Pen for an all-time low of $7Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $10.95.

This sleek pen can write at any angle, including upside down, and can even work in zero gravity (if you’re lucky enough to have to consider something like that). It can also write underwater and through grease, on pretty much any surface. It lasts up to three times as long as a normal pen, too, so you won’t have to replace it as soon, and it can function even in extreme temperatures from -30 to +250 degrees F.

Whether it’s a gift for someone science-minded or an investment in your own ability to write anytime, anywhere, this pen is a solid choice, especially at this price.

