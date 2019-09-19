This insanely beefy Portable Power Station has dropped to $187.49

You know those “power banks” that you throw in your backpack for charging up your phone on the go? In the big scheme of mobility, they’re pathetic little runts. If you want to go full survivalist and own the ultimate in backup charging for either your home or out in the wilderness, you’ll invest in a power station like the 240 watt-hour Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer, which is now $187.49 on AmazonRemove non-product link for one day only. This monster usually sells for $249, so we’re looking at a price drop of 25 percent and a $62 savings.

Granted, you won’t easily fit this Jackery model in your backpack, but it still looks quite totable—about the size of a small lunchbox. Jackery says this power station charges from an AC outlet, generator or car port in 7 to 8 hours, and an optional Jackery Solar Saga solar panel will charge the device in 7 hours when exposed to full sun.

The Jackery Portable Power Station Explorer features an LCD display revealing input and output power levels, and comes with two USB ports, one AC outlet, and one DC car port to juice up a wide variety of devices. With 240 watt-hours of power reserve, Jackery says this station can charge a typical laptop four times, an iPhone 25 times and and GoPro 20 times.

The station receive a stellar 4.8 stars out of 5 across 578 Amazon customer reviews.

