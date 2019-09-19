Put Alexa in your car with the Roav Viva car charger for $22.43

With built-in Alexa voice control, this car charger offers more utility than simple USB charging. Using Alexa voice commands, you can make calls, control music playback, get navigation directions, and even adjust Alexa-connected home systems like lights and thermostats, all hands-free. And now theRoav Viva 2-port car charger is $22.43 on AmazonRemove non-product link when you click the on-page coupon. This is down 38 percent from a list price of $36.

The Roav Viva earns 3.5 stars out of 5 across more than 1,400 Amazon customer reviews. Positive reviews (41 percent gave 5 stars) note that the Viva pretty much works as advertised. More negative reviews complain about connectivity issues, firmware support, and lag time in Alexa responses. On the upside, even unhappy customers sing high praise for Roav customer service support.

