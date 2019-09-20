The 3-quart Instant Pot Ultra is $60, a staggering 50% discount

We tend to share a lot of Instant Pot deals, but the three-quart Instant Pot Ultra, available for $60 from a list price of $119.95 on Amazon today, hasn't been this cheap since last year. If you're looking to buy one before Black Friday, now’s the time to pull the trigger. It normally sells for between $100 and the full $120 list price.

This programmable pressure cooker comes with a ton of customizable options, so you can use it to make a wide variety of foods. You’ll even find preset options for cook eggs, rice, yogurt, cake, soup, chili, and more. Its central dial allows you to easily select and adjust cooking programs, with a ton of custom options for everything from temperature to pressure. You can also adjust cooking times to account for your altitude, and monitor progress from preheating to cooking to keeping warm with a built-in indicator. In addition, 11 safety mechanisms and technologies can help let you know if the lid is leaking, preventing burning, and more.

This Instant Pot averages 4.4 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 3,400 user reviews.

