Get this 2-pack of collapsible LED camping lanterns for just $13

It may officially be the first day of fall, but that doesn’t mean all your outdoor adventuring has to end. And even if your excursions are done for the season, having a lantern—or two—on hand around the house can be handy in case of a power outage or other emergency. Today you can get a two-pack of Etekcity LED camping lanterns for just $13, the cheapest they’ve been in a while.

These compact lanterns collapse for even easier transport. Lighted by 30 LED bulbs with 360° lighting, these lanterns deliver some high-intensity illumination. They’re also battery-powered, and can run for 12 hours continuously at their regular brightness level. In addition, if the battery is running low, you can turn on a power-saving mode for up to four hours of battery usage.

These lanterns are a hit on Amazon, averaging 4.7 stars out of 5 across more than 8,500 user reviews.

