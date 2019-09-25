Snag a 6-quart KitchenAid stand mixer for $260 (that's 46% off)

I don’t bake. Nor do I even “mix,” save a protein shake every now and then—though I guess those “shakes” should really be called “blends.” At any rate, when this Amazon deal for the KitchenAid KP26M9XCCU 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Professional Stand Mixer popped up this morning for $260Remove non-product link, my co-workers chimed in to school me on what this mixer really means. Said one: “We have one of those mixers, and my wife absolutely adores it.” From another: “I love my KitchenAid mixer.” High praise, indeed. And now the KP26M9XCCU model is 46 percent off for a savings of $220—but for one day only.

This model comes with a “bowl lift design” that raises and lowers the potentially heavy bowl on your behalf. It comes with a 6-quart dual-finish bowl, a Coated Powerknead spiral dough hook, a coated flat beater, a professional style wire whip and a pouring shield. It also works with 14 different optional attachments if you want to mix your way into entirely different kitchen counter top horizons.

