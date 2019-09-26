Bring your desk to your couch with this $19 portable lap desk

Despite their name, laptops really aren’t that great for working on your lap, especially if you want to use a mouse and other accessories. A lap desk can provide more surface area and a better way to work from anywhere, and today you can grab an Abovetek portable lap desk on Amazon for an all-time low price of $18.75. It normally costs about $10 more.

This lap desk makes it easy to use your laptop on the couch, in bed, or pretty much anywhere. A sliding mouse pad can work for both left- and right-handed users, while built-in heat shield protection can prevent your laptop from overheating. An anti-slip surface will keep your laptop securely in place. In addition, a simple design (and that retractable mouse pad) make it easy to store this lap desk when it’s not in use. Something like this would be great for an iPad or Surface tablet, too.

We haven’t reviewed this lap desk ourselves, but it averages 4.5 stars out of 5 on Amazon across more than 250 user reviews.

[Today’s deal: Abovetek portable lap desk for $18.75 on Amazon.]

