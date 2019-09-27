Grab a KitchenAid cold brew maker for $80 on Amazon today

A cup of cold-brew coffee is a great way to start the day. Or you can just make a big batch, and drink it throughout the day. And today you can get a KitchenAid Cold Brew XL coffee maker on Amazon for a low of $80Remove non-product link, down from a list price of $130 (that’s 38 percent off).

This coffee maker makes it easy to make the perfect cold brew, with up to 19 cups in each batch. An attractive stainless steel and glass design helps it blend into your kitchen, while a built-in tap will let you store the vessel in your fridge (up to two weeks recommended) and pull a cup without needing to lift a heavy container. If you do need to lift it, there’s a built-in handle for easy transport. In addition, a stainless steel steeper with fill level indicators can help simplify the brewing process.

This coffee maker averages 4.4 stars out of 5 across nearly 500 user reviews on Amazon.

