This Anker PowerCore power bank is a low of $35 today

With life constantly on the move, you can't always find a place to plug in your phone as it starts hitting its low battery warning. But a power bank gives you mobile charging any time you need it, and today you can get theAnker PowerCore 10000 PD power bank on Amazon for a low of $35

This portable charger features a high-speed Power Delivery USB-C port to boost battery quickly, as well as a USB-A port for simultaneous charging. Most phones can be charged twice before needing to charge up the power bank itself, which means that even on the busiest days, you won’t need to worry about running out of battery. And 28W of total power output provide enough power to charge even mid-size devices like tablets.

This power bank averages 4.3 stars out of 5 on Amazon across nearly 300 user reviews.

