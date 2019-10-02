Shopping links may be manually or programmatically inserted into this content, and our site may receive payment for activity generated through them. They should not be interpreted as editorial endorsements.
DealPost

This $800 HD pocket projector is only $300 right now

TechConnect |

sale 21538 primary image wide
StackCommerce

You can easily watch TV shows and movies from the palm of your hand, thanks to modern smartphones. However, smartphone displays were made for just one user, so sharing a screen with someone peering over your shoulder is an uncomfortable experience for both parties. Luckily, this pocket-sized projector lets you and your friends enjoy a cinematic experience wherever you go for $299.99.

The Prima HD Pocket Projector is as slim and light as an iPhone 7, making it ideal camping trips, LAN parties, and more. It projects a 200-inch screen in stunning 1080p quality and can be connected to your phone, laptop, or tablet via Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, or the Prima’s ports. You can control whatever the Prima is playing via your synced device, and if you’re connected through a Google device, you can access the Play Store to download apps and stream directly to the Prima. 

With the Prima, there’s no need to share a small smartphone screen or haul a TV just to deliver a cinematic experience. You can grab a Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector here for just $299.99, or 62% off.

 
Prima 1080p HD Pocket Projector - $299.99

See Deal

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

This story, "This $800 HD pocket projector is only $300 right now" was originally published by TechConnect.

Related:

Our DealPost commerce team presents the best deals on products and services from online retailers and our partners.

ITWorld DealPost: The best in tech deals and discounts.