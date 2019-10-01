These Apple AirPod-inspired Bluetooth earbuds are just $25 today

You’ve seen all the memes by now. Everyone wants the AirPods, but at $159.99, few are willing to shell out for a pair. Luckily, there are countless wireless earbud manufacturers coming to market to let you flex that sleek, wireless aesthetic for a fraction of the price, but few are as affordable as these $25 AirSounds.

The AirSounds are pair of AirPods-inspired true wireless earbuds. They’ve been updated with Bluetooth 5.0, which transfers data at a faster rate than previous Bluetooth protocols and allows for crisper, more detailed audio. You can listen to the AirSounds for up to 3 hours off a single charge, and the included charging case provides an extra 8 hours. With an ergonomic and true wireless design, the AirSounds are the perfect companion for bus rides, gym sessions, or anywhere you need to take them!

If you want to rock the wireless earbuds look on a budget, look no further than the AirSounds True Wireless Earbuds for just $25.

