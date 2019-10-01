A good streaming TV box can add a suite of cord-cutting functionality to your TV set-up, and today you can do it on the cheap, with an Amazon discount bringing the Kingbox Android TV box down to $25 using the code KPIAD5RORemove non-product link at checkout (you’ll find the field to enter the code under “Payment Method”).

This TV box uses the Android 8.1 OS, which allows for compatibility with Android apps and a lag-free interface. In addition, it can support 3D and 4K video. Once you connect to Wi-Fi, you’ll be able to access cord-cutting streaming services, music, and more. And that connection is easy to make with dual-band Wi-Fi and the option to plug in via Ethernet. And on top of all this, this TV box comes with a handy, simple remote for convenient control. If you’re looking to boost your TV’s entertainment options, this deal is a great place to start.

[ Today’s deal: Kingbox Android TV box for $25 using the code KPIAD5RORemove non-product link at checkout. ]

This story, "Cord-cutting deal: This Kingbox Android TV box has dropped to $25" was originally published by TechHive .